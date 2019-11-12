XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/11/2019 - 15:30 GMT

He Was Aggressive – Leeds United Star On Who He Models His Game On

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has revealed that he tries to model his game on club legend Lucas Radebe, who he admired while growing up.

Cooper joined the Yorkshire-based club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014 and has been a mainstay in the side's defence.  


 



The Scottish international took little to no time to settle in at the club and even captained the side in an FA Cup tie just five months into his arrival at Elland Road.

With Cooper going on to become the permanent captain of the side and a favourite among the fans, the 28-year-old centre-back has revealed that he tries to base his game on Leeds legend Radebe.
 


Cooper hailed the South African, who was nicknamed The Chief, as an unbelievable defender and explained how the Elland Road great was a leader, aggressive and vocal at the back.



"He was an unbelievable defender and I try to base to my game so on him, on how he played", Cooper said in a recent Q&A event held at Elland Road.

"He was aggressive, he was a great leader and very vocal as well.
 


"I'd definitely say growing up he was the big one."

Cooper, who has made over 150 appearances for the club, recently signed a new deal with Leeds that will see him stay at the club until 2024.   
 