06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2019 - 20:08 GMT

He’s Kind of Player Tottenham Should Have – Former Spurs Star Picks Out Premier League Performer

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy insists Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira is a modern right-back and the type of player Spurs should be snapping up.

Cundy, who plied his trade for Tottenham between 1992 and 1996, is a firm fan of Pereira and sees him as a modern full-back in the same mould as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.  


 



The 50-year-old is impressed with how Pereira gets into attacking areas and contributes to Leicester's output, with the Foxes star anything but just a defender.

Cundy feels that the 26-year-old is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and the Foxes are lucky to have signed him for a fee in the region of £20m.
 


The former top flight defender is of the view that Tottenham's current right-backs are not as good as Pereira, having lost Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker, and believes the Leicester man is the kind of players Spurs should be looking to sign.



"He gets in those advanced areas. He is the perfect example of what a modern right-back is", Cundy said on talkSPORT.

"They are not just a defender. Alexander-Arnold, you look at what he does. He is not just a defender.
 


"But Pereira is certainly one of the best right-backs in the country.

"I think Leicester are incredibly fortunate to have him. They paid around £20m for him but you think about other clubs that are looking for a right-back – Arsenal.

"Arsenal are always going to be that team that you compare Leicester to and Spurs.

"Spurs, their right-back is no where near as good. They have just released Trippier of course and Kyle Walker moved on a couple of seasons ago.

"That's the sort of player that Spurs should be having at right-back."

Pereira has helped Leicester keep five clean sheets in their 12 league games so far, while also finding the back of the net twice.   
 