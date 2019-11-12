He’s Now Big Player For Us – Luton Boss On Chelsea Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has admitted that Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown is a big player for his side, but insists the Hatters cannot rely too much on the attacking midfielder.



Jones is looking to guide Luton away from the drop zone in the Championship, but his men have lost their last four games, despite Brown chipping in with two assists.













The attacking midfielder is rapidly becoming an influential player at Luton and Jones makes no bones about the fact that the 22-year-old is important to what the Hatters do.



Jones though has insisted that Luton cannot simply rely on Brown to turn up in games and must take the load off his shoulders.





"Now Izzy Brown’s a big player for us, but you can’t hang your hat on one", Jones was quoted as saying by Luton Today.







"Other people have to come in and produce.”



Brown had a forgetful spell at Leeds United last season where he managed just two senior team appearances as he worked his way back from injury.





The Chelsea talent will come up against Leeds after the international break when Luton play host to the Whites in the Championship.

