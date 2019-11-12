Hold Your Horses – Former Top Flight Star Unsure On Rangers Man Moving To Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Chris Sutton believes it is too early to talk about the prospect of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara moving south of the border to play in the Premier League.



The 24-year-old joined Rangers from Dundee in January this year, with the Gers paying the Dens Park outfit a nominal fee due to his expiring contract, and has come into his own at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.













The midfielder has made 20 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this term and has only been growing in stature with each passing game.



Gerrard recently conceded that he is aware of Premier League scouts keeping tabs on the former Arsenal youth player, raising the prospect of Kamara moving down south.





But Sutton feels that Kamara is being judged too quickly at the minute and has insisted that he has only been performing consistently recently.







The former striker indicated that he wants to watch more of the Rangers midfielder before he can be talked about as a Premier League player.



Sutton said on the Ladbrokes Social Club when asked whether Kamara can play in the Premier League: “I’ll tell you what my view is – do it for longer.





“He was good at Dundee and okay, he moved to a big club in Rangers, but he has only been in the door for five minutes.



“Hold your horses.”



Kamara has featured 36 times for Ranger since joining the club and is regularly trusted as part of a midfield three by Gerrard.

