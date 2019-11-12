I Feel At Peace At Chelsea – Blues Star On Committing To Stamford Bridge Project

Follow @insidefutbol





N’Golo Kante has revealed that the serenity he feels at Chelsea was a big reason behind his decision to sign a new long-term contract last year.



Kante has been at Chelsea since 2016 when he left a title-winning Leicester City side to move to Stamford Bridge.













The Frenchman was a massive part of the Chelsea outfit that won the league in his first season at the club and has been one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League.



There have been rumblings about Paris Saint-Germain wanting him, but he poured cold water over all speculation when he signed a new long-term at Chelsea in November last year.





The Frenchman admits that he feels at peace in London and at Chelsea and has been happy playing for the club.







He indicated that there was very little to think about when Chelsea offered him a new deal until 2023 last year.



Asked if the peace he feels at Chelsea played a part in him signing a new deal, Kante told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It is also for this reason.





“I feel good in the city but especially at the club: they enrolled me into a great project when I arrived.



“It has been three years than I am here, I am doing great things and that is what made me join an even longer project.”



Kante is the best-paid player at Chelsea and has featured 149 times for the club thus far.

