06 October 2018

12/11/2019 - 13:41 GMT

I have Improved A Little Bit In Everything – Manchester United Star

 




Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof believes he has improved on most aspects of his game over the last year.

Lindelof was adjudicated Sweden’s Player of the Year in a gala night on Monday for his performances this year for Manchester United and the national team.  


 



The Swede has emerged as one of the first-choice centre-backs for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer alongside Harry Maguire, the most expensive defender in the world.

The 25-year-old has also been one of the first names in the Sweden team and has been emerging as one of the leaders for both club and country.
 


Lindelof admits it has been a good year as he has played more consistently for both club and country at the highest level.



He feels his game has seen an overall improvement this season in every aspect and he has managed to fine-tune the stuff he was already good at.

The defender was quoted as saying Swedish outlet by Fotballskanalen: “Looking at the calendar, individually it has been good.
 


“I think I have developed a lot and got to play many more games at the highest level.

“I have developed a little bit of everything and I have honed in on the details, improved what I am already good at.

“And taken more responsibility on the pitch.”

Lindelof has started in eleven of Manchester United’s opening 12 league games this season.   
 