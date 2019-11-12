It’s Pressure On For Celtic – Former Scotland Striker Delighted To See Rangers Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Kevin Gallacher believes the pressure is on Celtic in the race for the title and is of the view that Rangers pushing the Bhoys can only be good for the Scottish game.



Celtic have won the last eight league titles on the trot and have done a treble treble of domestic trophies over the last three seasons.













The Bhoys are eyeing becoming the first team in Scotland to win ten league titles in a row, but this year Rangers are pushing the Scottish champions hard in the title race.



Gallacher feels a competitive title race much needed for Scottish football and indicated Rangers' challenge is different from those Celtic have faced from Aberdeen and Hearts.





He highlighted how close Rangers are in the league table, where Celtic are leading the standings on goal difference, and believes the champions are feeling the heat again after a number of comfortable seasons.







Gallacher said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Brilliant. I think it is good again. We needed it.



“Celtic over the last eight to nine years have been ruling the roost, but now you are seeing Rangers coming back.





“We used to see Aberdeen and Hearts also give them a push, but now Rangers are up there.



“[It is down to] goal difference, there is only one goal in it.



“It is pressure on for Celtic.”



Rangers will look to end Celtic’s run of winning domestic trophies next month when the two sides face each other in the Scottish League Cup final.

