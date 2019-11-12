XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2019 - 19:36 GMT

It’s Pressure On For Celtic – Former Scotland Striker Delighted To See Rangers Challenge

 




Former Scotland striker Kevin Gallacher believes the pressure is on Celtic in the race for the title and is of the view that Rangers pushing the Bhoys can only be good for the Scottish game.

Celtic have won the last eight league titles on the trot and have done a treble treble of domestic trophies over the last three seasons.  


 



The Bhoys are eyeing becoming the first team in Scotland to win ten league titles in a row, but this year Rangers are pushing the Scottish champions hard in the title race.

Gallacher feels a competitive title race much needed for Scottish football and indicated Rangers' challenge is different from those Celtic have faced from Aberdeen and Hearts. 
 


He highlighted how close Rangers are in the league table, where Celtic are leading the standings on goal difference, and believes the champions are feeling the heat again after a number of comfortable seasons.



Gallacher said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Brilliant. I think it is good again. We needed it.

“Celtic over the last eight to nine years have been ruling the roost, but now you are seeing Rangers coming back.
 


“We used to see Aberdeen and Hearts also give them a push, but now Rangers are up there.

“[It is down to] goal difference, there is only one goal in it.

“It is pressure on for Celtic.”

Rangers will look to end Celtic’s run of winning domestic trophies next month when the two sides face each other in the Scottish League Cup final. 
 