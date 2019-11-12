XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Jonny Hayes Has Been Impressive – Former Celtic Star

 




Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough is delighted with how Hoops wing-back Jonny Hayes has been performing this season and is sure the former Aberdeen man is someone Neil Lennon has big confidence in.

Having not started a single league or European game until last week, 32-year-old Hayes was handed back-to-back starts in Celtic's last two matches against Lazio and Motherwell.  


 



Despite being a natural midfielder, the Irishman has often been deployed as a left-back for Celtic, with Lennon rating what he brings to the role.

Former Celtic man Rough pointed out how the former Leicester City player has adapted to the left-back position and has managed to do well.
 


Although not a regular starter for Lennon's team, Rough is impressed with what Hayes has brought to the table for the past two years and feels he has the manager's confidence.



"I think he's been impressive", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"Obviously, we didn't think he was going to come to the club and play where he is playing most of the time – in the full-back position – but he's grasped it.
 


"He's one of these players that has come from another club.

"There's many of them [that] have come from other clubs and just not done well at all but he certainly breaks that.

"I think he's been superb and to throw him in the European games, it just shows you the confidence they have got in him."

Hayes current deal with Celtic runs out next summer but there have been suggestions that the 32-year-old is in line to be a given a new contract by the Hoops.   
 