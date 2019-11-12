Jonny Hayes Has Been Impressive – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough is delighted with how Hoops wing-back Jonny Hayes has been performing this season and is sure the former Aberdeen man is someone Neil Lennon has big confidence in.



Having not started a single league or European game until last week, 32-year-old Hayes was handed back-to-back starts in Celtic's last two matches against Lazio and Motherwell.













Despite being a natural midfielder, the Irishman has often been deployed as a left-back for Celtic, with Lennon rating what he brings to the role.



Former Celtic man Rough pointed out how the former Leicester City player has adapted to the left-back position and has managed to do well.





Although not a regular starter for Lennon's team, Rough is impressed with what Hayes has brought to the table for the past two years and feels he has the manager's confidence.







"I think he's been impressive", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"Obviously, we didn't think he was going to come to the club and play where he is playing most of the time – in the full-back position – but he's grasped it.





"He's one of these players that has come from another club.



"There's many of them [that] have come from other clubs and just not done well at all but he certainly breaks that.



"I think he's been superb and to throw him in the European games, it just shows you the confidence they have got in him."



Hayes current deal with Celtic runs out next summer but there have been suggestions that the 32-year-old is in line to be a given a new contract by the Hoops.

