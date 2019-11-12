XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/11/2019 - 20:46 GMT

Leeds United Fans Completely Different To Any I’ve Known, Unbelievable – Whites Star

 




Leeds United defender Ben White has hailed the Whites fanbase as unbelievable and admitted they are different from any he has ever seen elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Englishman arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer and took the departing Pontus Jansson's spot in the side's defence.  


 



White has gone on to become a mainstay in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds back four, striking up a partnership with captain Liam Cooper and helping the team keep eight clean sheets from their 16 league games so far.

Four months into his spell at Elland Road, the Brighton loanee appears to have settled in well at the club and is impressed with the support the side receive.
 


White has revealed that the Leeds fans are different from any he has ever seen and went on to describe them as unbelievable.



"The fans here are completely different to what I've seen before and what teams I have played for – they are unbelievable", White said in a recent Q&A event held at Elland Road.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich echoed White's words and explained that the support Leeds receive from the fans is what he loves the most about the club.
 


"What do I love about Leeds? I really enjoy playing for the Leeds fans because the Leeds fans are really great", Klich said.

"And the way they support us, especially last season when we had ups and downs and they were always there, the away end is always full.

"And home games here at Elland Road – that's something else.

"So I think definitely [what I love the most about the club is] Leeds fans."

Both White and Klich have started each of Leeds' 16 Championship games this season.   
 