Manner Is Fantastic, Good Advice Given – Rangers Youth Boss Salutes Senior Stars

Rangers development squad manager Graeme Murty has hailed the Gers first team for their approachability and feels Steven Gerrard's men are setting a good example for the youngsters.



The 41-year-old Scotsman is tasked with managing the Light Blues' development squad, along with the Under-19s side in the UEFA Youth League this year.













While the young Gers are taking part in various competitions, including the Youth League and the Scottish Challenge Cup, Murty has often stressed the importance of focusing on the players' development over winning silverware.



Murty is delighted with how Rangers' senior team stars are open to helping the youngsters improve as players and lauded the Gers for their approachability and willingness to advise the juniors.





The former Norwich City youth team manager feels Gerrard's players are setting a good example for the youngsters in his ranks and also expressed his desire for his players to learn from the likes of Alfredo Morelos, who he believes is showing a 'clinical edge'.







"The person getting the headlines is Alfredo Morelos", Murty wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He is displaying the clinical edge we hope our young players can learn from.





"The first team have a fantastic manner about them and are all really approachable, giving good advice and demonstrating elite habits on a daily basis."



Murty's young colts will take on English fifth-tier side Wrexham at Ibrox in the Scottish Challenge Cup this Saturday.

