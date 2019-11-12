Napoli Ready To Slap In Bid For Liverpool Liked Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are ready to jump into the race for Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus target Erling Braut Haaland and are preparing to table an offer to Red Bull Salzburg.



The 19-year-old striker’s Champions League exploits this season have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.













Liverpool have seen him up close in the tournament and have been linked with an interest, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United is also well aware of what Haaland can do.



Juventus have been ramping up their scouting efforts meanwhile, and have already been in touch with Mino Raiola, who represents the Norwegian.





Another Serie A club are now prepared to move in for Haaland, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are ready to slap in a bid with Salzburg for Haaland.







It has been claimed that the Azzurri are considering signing the highly-rated young striker and are prepared to offer €40m, having also seen him up close in the Champions League.



However, Salzburg are unlikely to sell the youngster in January unless they receive an offer that they cannot refuse.





The Austrian giants are looking to keep hold of Haaland and are likely to want a big fee before agreeing to sell him.



Haaland has scored an astonishing 26 goals in 18 appearances this season, including seven Champions League strikes in four games.

