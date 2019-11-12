XRegister
12/11/2019 - 16:28 GMT

No-Brainer – Former Premier League Star On Potential Liverpool Signing

 




Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy believes Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser would be a no-brainer signing for Liverpool as back-up to stars such as attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

It has been claimed that European champions Liverpool are in advanced talks to land 25-year-old winger Fraser from league rivals Bournemouth.  


 



Fraser is out of contract at the end of the season, having resisted signing a new deal at the Cherries, and it has been claimed Liverpool could sign him in January.

Ex-Premier League defender Cundy rates the Scotland international and believes he is well equipped to step in for Reds stars Mane and Salah if either of them becomes unavailable.
 


Cundy is of the opinion that Fraser would provide Liverpool with a good option for a small fee and feels the move is a no-brainer for Jurgen Klopp's side.



"I think, he [Fraser] is exactly the sort of player that Liverpool need if one of those players out wide, whether it be Mane, whether it be Salah, [is injured or unavailable]", Cundy said on talkSPORT.

"He's got the raw minerals actually to step in. He's quick with the ball, travels with it, he's got brilliant delivery.
 


"I can see it. I mean, it's a no-brainer, as far as I can see.

"Certainly the price tag won't be expensive and he can sign for four to five years and they'll still have a residue value on him. So, it makes perfect sense for me."

Fraser has made over 100 appearances in the Premier League with Bournemouth and chipped in with an impressive 14 league assists last term.   
 