12/11/2019 - 19:54 GMT

Rangers Better Off Than Celtic In This Area, Bhoys Must Strengthen – Gers Legend

 




Barry Ferguson has claimed Rangers are better off in the striking department than title rivals Celtic, who he thinks need to enter the January transfer window to strengthen their striking options.

Celtic and Rangers have been going toe-to-toe in the league this season, with both sides occupying the top two spots on the points table with 31 points.  


 



However, Ferguson, a Rangers legend, feels Celtic are worse off than the Gers up top and thinks that Neil Lennon will have to dip into the January market.

The 41-year-old explained that Lennon's side do not have a back up for star striker Odsonne Edouard, pointing out that both Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo have been unavailable at times.
 


On the other hand, Ferguson believes Rangers are well off in terms of strikers, with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe firing on all cylinders.



"I think Rangers are slightly stronger [in the striking department], in a sense", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"Rangers have got Defoe. Celtic, on the other hand, Leigh Griffiths is still struggling to get back in terms of fitness [and Bayo] I think he is out injured.
 


"So, I think that's clearly an area that Celtic need to strengthen in January.

"As far as I look at it, I think Rangers are in a better situation. They are, obviously, having two key strikers available."

Defoe currently leads the Scottish Premiership goalscoring charts with 10 goals, while Edouard and Morelos follow with nine goals each.   
 