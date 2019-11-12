Rangers Linked With 20-Year-Old Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Glasgow giants Rangers are considering making a move for Anderlecht’s 20-year-old winger Francis Amuzu, it has been claimed.



Ahead of the January window, Rangers are preparing a list of players they could target when the transfer window opens at the start of the new year.













Steven Gerrard wants to add to his squad in the winter window in order to give himself a better chance of ending Celtic’s domination of Scottish football this season.



The Rangers boss wants more options going forward and it has been claimed that he is looking at the Belgian market for solutions.





According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the Glasgow giants are interested in signing Anderlecht winger Amuzu, a Belgium Under-21 international.







The 20-year-old has lost his place in the team and has not played in the last three league games for Anderlecht.



There are suggestions that Rangers recently sent scouts to watch the winger in action in Belgium.





Amuzu wants to play more football and could consider moving in January if he does not get more minutes on the pitch.



A product of the Anderlecht academy, the youngster has 56 senior appearances under his belt, has netted two goals and has four assists to his name.

