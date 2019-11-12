Steve Bruce Wants Me To Do This, Come In From Blindside – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin has revealed what manager Steve Bruce is looking for him to do more often and is pleased to see defenders chipping in with goals for the Magpies.



Scoring goals have been a real worry for Bruce’s side this season and Newcastle have netted just eleven times in their opening 12 league games.













But they have scored five goals in their last two league encounters, of which they both won, and it is the defenders who are getting on the scoresheet for the Magpies.



Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez scored in their 3-2 win over West Ham United, and Clark was again on the scoresheet alongside Yedlin in their victory over Bournemouth last weekend.





Yedlin revealed that Bruce has been encouraging defenders to get into the penalty box and try to score more goals, with a specific message to him about what he is looking for.







He feels it is a good sign that everyone is chipping in with goals to help the side, but admits that there has not been any major tactical shift, which could be the reason behind the defenders scoring more goals.



“The manager has told me to try and get in the box more”, Yedlin told The Athletic.





“Particularly when it’s on the left-hand side when Allan [Saint-Maximin] or Jetro [Willems] has it, he wants me to come in from the blindside to meet crosses because it’s very tough to defend.



“It’s an interesting quirk that us defenders are scoring so many goals.



“We all want to contribute in every department, including defenders scoring when we can. We have always been good at withstanding pressure.



“There’s really no change there. But we’re just adding a few more goals to our game.”



Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, the front three for Newcastle last Saturday, have scored just once between them from 37 attempts.

