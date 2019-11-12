This Is Going Unnoticed – Newcastle United Star Tips Hat To Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin has stressed the role of the attacking players behind the Magpies' recent defensive solidity and is of the view that it often goes unnoticed.



After a poor start to the season, Newcastle have managed to hit a purple patch and have won their last two Premier League games.













They dug in hard against Bournemouth this weekend and managed to scrape out a 2-1 win at home, which moved them up to 13th in the Premier League table.



Their recent defensive showings have been encouraging for fans and Yedlin feels they are gradually getting back to the defensive solidity that their side have been known for over the past few seasons.





He admits that being solid at the back has always been their aim and highlighted the role of the attacking players in helping the defenders out in order to keep things tight at the back, which he feels goes unnoticed.







“We’re definitely rediscovering the defensive solidity we have had for the past couple of seasons”, Yedlin told The Athletic.



“If there’s one thing this team has always strived for, it’s being defensively strong.





“Everyone contributes defensively, that’s exactly the kind of team we are.



“In order to be the best we can be, we all have to do everything together; be that attacking or defending. There are no individuals in this team.



“What goes unnoticed is how much defensive work the attacking guys are doing for the team.”



Newcastle will return to action after the international break with a trip to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Monday 25th November.

