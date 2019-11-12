XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2019 - 09:56 GMT

This Is Going Unnoticed – Newcastle United Star Tips Hat To Team-mates

 




Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin has stressed the role of the attacking players behind the Magpies' recent defensive solidity and is of the view that it often goes unnoticed.

After a poor start to the season, Newcastle have managed to hit a purple patch and have won their last two Premier League games.  


 



They dug in hard against Bournemouth this weekend and managed to scrape out a 2-1 win at home, which moved them up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Their recent defensive showings have been encouraging for fans and Yedlin feels they are gradually getting back to the defensive solidity that their side have been known for over the past few seasons.
 


He admits that being solid at the back has always been their aim and highlighted the role of the attacking players in helping the defenders out in order to keep things tight at the back, which he feels goes unnoticed.



“We’re definitely rediscovering the defensive solidity we have had for the past couple of seasons”, Yedlin told The Athletic.

“If there’s one thing this team has always strived for, it’s being defensively strong.
 


“Everyone contributes defensively, that’s exactly the kind of team we are.

“In order to be the best we can be, we all have to do everything together; be that attacking or defending. There are no individuals in this team.

“What goes unnoticed is how much defensive work the attacking guys are doing for the team.”

Newcastle will return to action after the international break with a trip to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Monday 25th November.   
 