This Is Why Manchester City Will Be Delighted – Luton Boss On Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town boss Graeme Jones believes that Manchester City loanee Luke Bolton is going to be a better player when he goes back to the Etihad, as he uses a spell at the Championship club to improve his game.



The full-back was caught out at the weekend in Luton's 3-0 loss at Reading and, also on a yellow card, was substituted at half time by Jones.













The defeat means the Hatters head into the international break in trouble in the Championship, just a point and a place above the relegation zone.



Jones is convinced, despite his Reading display, that Manchester City loanee Bolton is a talent and is sure that through making mistakes at Luton he will return to the Etihad a better player.





The Luton boss insists his side cannot afford to splash the cash on a seasoned Championship player in Bolton's position and is certain Manchester City will be delighted with the situation.







“Luke’s a young man who’s going to be a very, very good player, making mistakes in our first team, because that’s where we are as a club", Jones was quoted as saying by Luton Today.



"We can’t spend five million pounds on a right wing back who’s played 150 games in the Championship, so they’re learning in our first team.





"Man City will be delighted that he’s making mistakes in our first team, because when he goes back to Man City, he’ll be a better player."



Stockport-born Bolton has yet to make his senior bow for Manchester City, but has represented the Citizens up to Under-23 level in the Premier League 2.

