Way He Steps Up In Big Games Is Phenomenal – Celtic Legend Hails Bhoy

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has highlighted Jonny Hayes’ ability to step up and play his best football for the Bhoys in big games.



The 32-year-old wing-back has not been a certain starter for Celtic, but Neil Lennon has relied on his experience in key games for the club this season.













Hayes scored in a cameo appearance against Rangers at Ibrox earlier this season and put in a tireless performance in Celtic’s big win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico last week.



The midfielder deputised at left-back against Motherwell at the weekend and put in another solid performance to help Celtic record a 2-0 win at home.





Sutton admits that Hayes has managed to keep himself fit and is one of the players who always performs when it comes to big games for Celtic.







The former Bhoy believes Hayes has managed to raise his game even with the arrival of Greg Taylor in the summer, who was expected to take his place in the squad.



Sutton said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He has kept himself immensely fit.





“He has always chucked in and launched it in big games and I mean, the goal at Ibrox this season.



“It was a huge game in the week against Lazio.



“Greg Taylor signed, we all thought he would be the next one in.



“And people talk about him being defensively sounder than Jonny Hayes.



“But phenomenal Jonny Hayes was.”



The Irishman has made 16 appearances for Celtic this season, scoring two goals and provided two assists for his team-mates.

