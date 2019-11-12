We Do This Better Than Any Other Club In World – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp is of the view that Liverpool do European nights better than any other club in the world, including his former side Borussia Dortmund.



The German tactician enjoyed a number of thrilling European nights during his time in charge of Bundesliga giants Dortmund.













He has also sampled famous European nights at Anfield as Liverpool manager and is of the view that such nights are done better by the Reds than any other club in the world.



The 52-year-old insists that when Liverpool fans are in full voice on European nights then the atmosphere created makes it difficult for visiting sides.





Liverpool won the Champions League last season and had a famous night at Anfield against Barcelona, which saw a dramatic comeback for the Reds.







"European nights at Anfield [is what Liverpool do better than anyone else]", Klopp told FIFA's official site.



"They are probably the best in world football.





"When the team is on fire then we have an atmosphere that’s difficult [for opponents].



"I worked at Dortmund and it was absolutely great, outstanding, but one or two performances at Liverpool brought the whole community together and were really special.



"Probably there we are better than the rest of the world."



Liverpool have not tasted defeat at Anfield in the Premier League since April 2017, when they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

