XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2019 - 15:03 GMT

We Do This Better Than Any Other Club In World – Jurgen Klopp

 




Jurgen Klopp is of the view that Liverpool do European nights better than any other club in the world, including his former side Borussia Dortmund.

The German tactician enjoyed a number of thrilling European nights during his time in charge of Bundesliga giants Dortmund.   


 



He has also sampled famous European nights at Anfield as Liverpool manager and is of the view that such nights are done better by the Reds than any other club in the world.

The 52-year-old insists that when Liverpool fans are in full voice on European nights then the atmosphere created makes it difficult for visiting sides.
 


Liverpool won the Champions League last season and had a famous night at Anfield against Barcelona, which saw a dramatic comeback for the Reds.



"European nights at Anfield [is what Liverpool do better than anyone else]", Klopp told FIFA's official site.

"They are probably the best in world football.
 


"When the team is on fire then we have an atmosphere that’s difficult [for opponents].

"I worked at Dortmund and it was absolutely great, outstanding, but one or two performances at Liverpool brought the whole community together and were really special.

"Probably there we are better than the rest of the world."

Liverpool have not tasted defeat at Anfield in the Premier League since April 2017, when they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace.   
 