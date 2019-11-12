What A Snip – Rangers Legend Impressed With Gers’ Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has hailed Gers midfielder Glen Kamara and thinks he was an absolute snip for Steven Gerrard at just £50,000 from Dundee.



The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has started in each of Rangers' last four games across all competitions and helped the team to victories on all occasions, while also aiding the defence in keeping clean sheets in each of them.













Ex-Light Blues midfielder Ferguson was impressed with Kamara's performance against Livingston at the weekend and hailed his display as "excellent".



The 41-year-old pointed out how the former Arsenal man orchestrated the game in midfield against Livingston and feels buying Kamara for a knockdown price was superb business.





Ferguson believes the Finnish international is getting better day by day, suggesting that he is becoming a real presence in the middle of the park for the Gers.







"I've been praising Steven Davis and Ryan Jack, and quite rightly so, but for me, I thought Glen Kamara was excellent [against Livingston]", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I thought he controlled the midfield and for me, at this moment in time, what a snip that is at £50,000.





"He just gets better with each game and he is becoming a real driving force in that Rangers midfield."



Kamara has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season and has found the back of the net once.



Gers boss Gerrard recently revealed scouts from the Premier League have been watching the player.

