Ajax Gave Me Basics of My Game, Liverpool Talent Concedes

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever is grateful to Ajax for providing him the basics of his game, but is also confident that there is a pathway to the first team at Anfield.



Dutch defender Hoever began his football career in the Ajax academy at the age of eight and remained at the Amsterdam giants until he was 16 years old.













The teenager is grateful to the Dutch champions for giving him the basics of the game, but also pointed out how Liverpool, who he joined last year, improved his other aspects.



Hoever is now delighted to be involved with the Liverpool first team and strongly believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp holds him in high regard. However, he feels the need to keep working hard at the club.





“I was at Ajax from eight until the age of 16, and they gave me the basics of my game”, Hoever told The Athletic.







“Then, I went to Liverpool and I think they worked on other things with me, like the mental side. It’s a good mix.



"I think Klopp likes me. I’m 17 and I’m involved in the first team: that’s quite a lot for my age.





"I think it’s a good sign but I still need to work hard. I’m always learning new things.”



Inspired by Trent Alexander-Arnold's story, Hoever is confident that there is a pathway for youngsters at Liverpool; in the Netherlands, a number of players have been criticised for leaving for overseas clubs too soon.



“Of course Trent was really young when he got the chance”, Hoever said.



“It’s brilliant that I’m at Liverpool because the club has a lot of trust in youngsters. They will give you an opportunity.”



Hoever made his full debut for Liverpool earlier this season, starting at right-back against MK Dons in the EFL Cup. The 17-year-old scored in the side's 2-0 win.

