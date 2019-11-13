Brighton Talent Set To Disappoint Swedish Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion talent Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by Swedish giants Malmo, but the player is not interested in returning to his homeland in the January transfer window.



The 21-year-old Sweden international, who signed for Premier League side Brighton in January last year, is currently on a season-long loan at German second-tier club St. Pauli.













Malmo are showing interest in Gyokeres and believe he would be the perfect acquisition when the rapidly approaching January window swings open for business.



Uwe Rosler's men want to replace their 37-year-old skipper and club legend Markus Rosenberg with Gyokeres.





Former Swedish international and current Malmo director of sport Daniel Andersson also recently spoke highly of the 21-year-old.







However, Gyokeres is not interested in returning to his homeland and joining Malmo, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.



Brighton, the striker's parent club, are also not keen on sending their player away on a loan to the Swedish top flight side.





It was only in April that the Gyokeres signed a new three-year deal with the Seagulls.



The Swede has scored two goals from nine appearances across all competitions for St. Pauli this season.

