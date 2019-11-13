Don’t Know Where I’ll End Up – Liverpool Talent Makes Positional Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever believes being able to play both at centre-back and right-back will stand him in good stead, but admitted that he is uncertain on what his final position will be.



Hoever signed for Liverpool from Ajax's youth set-up last summer and is already held in high regard at the Merseyside-based club, with him penning a long-term contract in the summer standing as a testimony to it.













The 17-year-old's talent and quality saw him being fast-tracked into Liverpool's Under-23s and before long he received his senior team debut for the club in an FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, replacing an injured Dejan Lovren early on.



Although the Reds ended on the losing side that day, Hoever caught the eyes of the fans with his performance and repeated the feat in his second first team appearance for the side against MK Dons in September; the teenager also netted in the side's 2-0 win.





The Dutchman is comfortable playing both at centre-back and right-back and he played as a centre-half on his debut and a full-back on his second appearance.







Hoever feels being able to comfortably play in the two positions is an advantage for him at the moment, but is not sure what his final position is going to be.



“I think I can play both positions [centre-back and right-back] at the moment, and that’s good”, Hoever told The Athletic.





“We don’t know what my final position is going to be in the future but for now, it’s nice to be able to do both.



“As for which I prefer, it depends a little bit on the type of game we’re playing.



"If we’re attacking a lot, I like to play on the right but if we’re playing a really good side, who have the ball a lot of the time, centre-back is good for me because I can develop the defensive side of my game.”



Hoever is currently away with the Netherlands Under-17s team, taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

