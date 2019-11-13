XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/11/2019 - 11:04 GMT

Everton Unconcerned About Moise Kean Despite Punctuality Rule Breach

 




Everton do not have concerns over the character and behaviour of Italian summer signing Moise Kean, despite the centre-forward being late for team meetings.

The club's signing of 19-year-old Kean for a fee in the region of £25m from Juventus was touted as a massive coup for the Toffees by many in the summer.  


 



However, three months down the line, things have not yet turned out as planned for both the player and the Merseyside-based club, with the teenager yet to find the back of the net in 11 appearances.

Despite the youngster struggling to get off the mark at Everton, he has been named on each of Marco Silva's matchday squads across all competitions, except for last Saturday.
 


Kean was left out of the Toffees' matchday squad for their league clash with Southampton last weekend after he arrived late for a team meeting on the day of the game.



Although Kean has breached the club's punctuality rules, Everton do not have concerns about the striker's character, according to The Athletic.

It is understood that Kean is held in high regard at Goodison Park, with his hard-work highly appreciated by those at the club.
 


Everton are not worried about the teenager's current form and view him as a player in the early stages of settling in at the club and in a new country.

Kean is currently the youngest player to score for the Italian national team since 1958.   
 