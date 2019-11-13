XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/11/2019 - 10:36 GMT

FC Copenhagen Talent On Liverpool and Man City Radar Expecting EU Passport, Game-Changer For Situation

 




FC Copenhagen talent Mohammed Daramy, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, is expecting to obtain an EU passport by gaining Danish citizenship, which would make a future move to the Premier League a simple affair.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Denmark but whose parents are from Sierra Leone and does not have a Danish passport, has been turning heads with his performances for FC Copenhagen's youth teams. 


 



He made his senior team debut in the Danish Cup last year and scored in a 3-0 win over Viby, becoming the club's youngest goalscorer in the process.

Daramy's progress has not gone unnoticed and, in addition to Liverpool and Manchester City, German side RB Leipzig are also keen.
 


The striker not having a Danish passport has been looming ominously as a potential hurdle, especially to a move to England, but the youngster is now hopeful of the situation being resolved; an EU passport would be a game-changer for Daramy.



"It would mean a lot to me to get one [a Danish passport]", Daramy told Danish outlet tipsbladet.dk.

"Then there will not be so many problems with trips abroad", he added, having missed a Champions League qualifier against The New Saints this summer due to visa issues.
 


Daramy is now confident, with his mother having applied for Danish citizenship and passed the test, meaning when it is granted, he would automatically become a citizen too due to being under the age of 18.

"We were told in October that my mother's name was on the list of those who will get a passport, so we expect to get it", he added.

Obtaining Danish citizenship would also put Daramy on the radar for the country's national teams.

He has made ten appearances in the Danish top flight this season, as well as also featuring in the Europa League for FC Copenhagen.
 