He Was A Father Figure – Tottenham Talent On Really Good Former Spurs Star

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp has revealed that former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente was good with youngsters in the team and has hailed the Spaniard as a 'father figure'.



19-year-old midfielder Skipp broke onto the London-based club's first team scene by making his debut in an EFL Cup match against West Ham United last year, coming on as a late substitute.













The young Englishman followed it up with starts against Burnley, Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace last term and has been regularly involved with the senior squad ever since.



While stepping up to the first team and playing with the stars could be intimidating for some, Skipp sees the Spurs players as 'normal people' and took little time to gel in, with Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris aiding the cause.





However, it is former Spurs and current Napoli centre-forward Llorente who Skipp views as a father figure for his approachability and attitude towards the up and coming players in the team.







“They’re just normal people and it doesn’t take you long to interact with them”, Skipp told The Athletic.



“They’ve been really good with me — Ben Davies especially, Hugo Lloris.





"Fernando Llorente was really good with all the young lads when he was here.



"A father figure, and obviously he’s been through it all, played for numerous big clubs. He was really good."



Skipp also spoke highly of Tottenham stars Serge Aurier and Heung-Min Son.



“Serge [Aurier] is quite loud, always got energy, one of the jokers", the teenager said.



"Sonny [Son] is a bundle of energy, always smiling, always helping keep the mood high.”



Skipp has made two league appearances this season, but is yet to start a Premier League game and will be looking to catch Mauricio Pochettino's eye going forward.

