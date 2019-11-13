He Was Breathing Hard – Ireland Boss On Putting Tottenham Talent Through Training Paces

Follow @insidefutbol





Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he has put Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott through his paces in training, ahead of handing him a start in the friendly against New Zealand.



Parrott is highly rated at Tottenham with hopes that he can become a first team squad regular under Mauricio Pochettino going forward.













His potential has been noted by Ireland and McCarthy will now take an up close look at Parrott from the start of the country's friendly against New Zealand.



McCarthy is pleased with what he has seen from the striker on the training pitch and believes Parrott has found it physically tough, especially as he has not played since a UEFA Youth League clash with Red Star Belgrade on 22nd October.





"It doesn't take a special kind to be pitched in. It takes a special kind to thrive, to do well, to make a good impression and impress everybody. I hope that's going to be the case with Troy", McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Irish Independent.







"He's a bright, intelligent footballer who is good with the ball at his feet.



"I think he's found it tough enough, the sessions. He was understandably breathing hard after he trained with us. He hasn't played in a few weeks."





Parrott will be bidding to make a big impression on his first start for Ireland on Thursday, as he bids to work his way into McCarthy's plans.



The 17-year-old will become Ireland's youngest player to make his debut since Robbie Keane against the Czech Republic in 1998.



Parrott has already turned out for Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

