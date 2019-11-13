XRegister
06 October 2018

13/11/2019 - 15:48 GMT

He’s Loved At Everton, We’re Happy For Him – Toffees Scout On Romelu Lukaku

 




Everton still love Romelu Lukaku and are happy to see him succeeding at Inter, Toffees European scout chief Gretar Steinsson insists.

Lukaku made the move from Manchester United to Inter in the summer transfer window and has been a big hit at the San Siro under Antonio Conte. 


 



The striker has netted an impressive nine times in 12 Serie A outings for Inter, though he is still waiting for his first strike in a Nerazzurri shirt in the Champions League.

Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for Everton and Toffees scout Steinsson admits the Merseyside club are still keeping tabs on the progress of their former star.
 


"We knew he was great. He was very young with us. He grew up and is very happy at Inter, you can see it", he was quoted as saying at the Wyscout forum by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.



"He is still very much loved at Everton. Everyone knows what he can do. We knew it from the beginning.

"We are happy to see him like this at Inter. He has fun and scores", Steinsson added.
 


Lukaku's goals have helped to power Inter to second place in the Serie A standings, just one point behind league leaders Juventus.

The striker, who became unsettled at Manchester United, left Old Trafford having scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.
 