06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/11/2019 - 17:50 GMT

I Hate Griffin Park – Leeds United Star Reveals Dislike For Brentford’s Ground

 




Leeds United captain and centre-back Liam Cooper has expressed his complete dislike of Brentford's Griffin Park, picking it out as his worst place to visit in the Championship.

The 28-year-old Scotland international arrived at Elland Road from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014 and has plied his trade in the Championship with the Whites ever since.  


 



Having been in the English second-tier for five consecutive years, Cooper holds Nottingham Forest's home, the City Ground, in high regard, naming it as his favourite away ground to visit.

While the former Hull City defender lauded the stadium's atmosphere and the allocation Leeds fans always receive, he also expressed his admiration for Aston Villa's Villa Park.
 


However, Cooper picked out Brentford's Griffin Park as his worst place to visit, pointing out that the dressing room is a squeeze.



"Favourite [away ground] would probably be – I like the Forest ground", Cooper said at a recent Q&A event at Elland Road.

"Atmosphere is always good [and] we always get a good allocation.
 


"But if, obviously, Aston Villa are still in the league I'd say that. Villa Park is brilliant.

"The worst [away stadium] – Brentford. Hate the place.

"The changing rooms are tiny and, let's put it this way, nobody fits on the toilet."

Leeds are yet to travel to Brentford in the league this season, with the match scheduled for 11th February next year, and the game will see Pontus Jansson come up against his former club.   
 