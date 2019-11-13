I’m Open To It But Brighton Have Say – Seagulls Loan Star On Continuing In Bundesliga

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion star Jurgen Locadia is open to staying at Bundesliga club Hoffenheim beyond this season, but has conceded that the Seagulls have a big say in where he will be playing next year.



The 26-year-old Dutchman signed for Premier League club Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of £14m, then a club-record fee, in January last year and with big expectations.













However, things did not go as planned for Locadia at the Amex Stadium after he could not manage to nail down a starting eleven spot, leading him to join Hoffenheim on a season-long loan this summer.



At the Bundesliga club, the centre-forward is on course towards reviving his career, having scored a goal in each of his first three league starts for the side this season.





Now Locadia has expressed his interest in staying at Hoffenheim beyond his loan deal, but admitted that the decision is not just up to him, with Brighton having a say.







"Where I play next season will not be my decision", Locadia told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports.



"Brighton also have a say in it.





"But as it is now, I am certainly open to a longer stay."



Locadia also explained how Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder, who is Dutch as well, persuaded him to join the German club.



"The coach called me and told me to come here. So here I am", Locadia said.



"He is of course from the Netherlands, so I can speak to him in my own language.



"He explained to me what his idea was with the team and what my role would be in that. That was important to me."



Locadia has scored three goals from six league appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season, which is one more than he managed for Brighton in the Premier League last term.

