I’m Very Honoured – Former Celtic Star Delights At FC Midtjylland Milestone

Former Celtic centre-back Erik Sviatchenko has expressed his delight at having made 200 appearances for Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.



The 28-year-old put an end to his ten-year spell at Midtjylland to join Scottish champions Celtic in the winter transfer window of 2016.













Sviatchenko went on to make 63 appearances for the Bhoys before returning to Midtjylland last summer, following a six-month loan spell with the Danish Superliga side.



Captaining the Ulvene in his second spell, the 28-year-old played his 200th game for the club in their 4-1 thrashing of league rivals FC Copenhagen at the weekend; Sviatchenko scored his side's final goal.



Game no. 200 for @fcmidtjylland. So honoured and thankful. Another big win, a goal and teammates on fire 🔥 #SLDK #FCMFCK pic.twitter.com/MvxUqUV2yy — Erik Sviatchenko (@eriksviat) November 11, 2019



Sviatchenko is delighted to have achieved the appearance feat and took to his social media to express how honoured he was to have reached the milestone at Midtjylland.







"To have reached 200 games means a lot", Sviatchenko wrote on Twitter.



"Thank you Midtjylland, I’m very honoured!"





Sviatchenko won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup during his time at Celtic.

