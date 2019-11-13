XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2019 - 21:10 GMT

I’m Very Honoured – Former Celtic Star Delights At FC Midtjylland Milestone

 




Former Celtic centre-back Erik Sviatchenko has expressed his delight at having made 200 appearances for Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

The 28-year-old put an end to his ten-year spell at Midtjylland to join Scottish champions Celtic in the winter transfer window of 2016.  


 



Sviatchenko went on to make 63 appearances for the Bhoys before returning to Midtjylland last summer, following a six-month loan spell with the Danish Superliga side.

Captaining the Ulvene in his second spell, the 28-year-old played his 200th game for the club in their 4-1 thrashing of league rivals FC Copenhagen at the weekend; Sviatchenko scored his side's final goal.
 


Sviatchenko is delighted to have achieved the appearance feat and took to his social media to express how honoured he was to have reached the milestone at Midtjylland.



"To have reached 200 games means a lot", Sviatchenko wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you Midtjylland, I’m very honoured!"
 


Sviatchenko won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup during his time at Celtic. 
 