Inside Futbol

13/11/2019 - 21:30 GMT

Manuel Pellegrini Keen To Use International Break To Get West Ham Back On Track

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is determined to use the international break to work with his players following a spell of poor form.

The Hammers were looking to get back on track before November's international break, but were thrashed 3-0 by Sean Dyche's Burnley to continue the sense of crisis around the club.


 



It was West Ham's fourth loss in five matches and means they have slumped down the table, to 16th, since sitting in the top four at the end of September.

Pellegrini is only losing a handful of players to international duty and is keen to take advantage of the break to work with his stars ahead of the return of Premier League football.
 


The Chilean also expressed his confidence that his side's form will improve, as they look to once again win the trust of the fans.



“We need to work together more than ever", Pellegrini told his club's official site.

“We will have five or six players who will go to their national squads but this work is more than to recover individual performances.
 


"We will try to recover the trust as a team, and I am sure the results will come.”

West Ham will return to action following the international break with a tough test against rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who will also be looking to get back to form.   
 