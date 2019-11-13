Newcastle Keen To Land This Type of Player But Reported Target Out of Reach

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants to sign a box-to-box midfielder in the January transfer window, but Arsenal player Granit Xhaka is out of the Magpies' price range, it has been claimed.



Despite having a bumpy start to his tenure at St. James Park, Bruce, who took charge of Newcastle in the summer, appears to be slowly turning things around, with his side winning three of their last five league games.













The St James' Park outfit are currently placed 13th in the Premier League, their best since the start of the campaign, and are just two points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United.



Bruce, who is now determined to push on with the club, wants to strengthen his squad further in the January transfer window, with Englishman looking to add a box-to-box midfielder, according to The Athletic.





Newcastle have been recently linked with a move for out-of-favour Arsenal star Xhaka, who fits Bruce's bill, but the Swiss international is claimed to be out of reach financially for the club.







The 27-year-old's wage is out of the club's price range and even a loan move is likely to be impossible.



Xhaka, who has been the subject of fan criticism, fell out-of-favour at Arsenal after his fallout with the fans during the Gunners' game against Crystal Palace last month.





The former Basel player, who has been stripped of the club captaincy, has also been linked with moves to AC Milan, Inter and Borussia Dortmund.

