XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2019 - 21:03 GMT

Newcastle United Set To Assess Situation Following Neil Redfearn Exit

 




Newcastle United head of academy coaching Ben Dawson has revealed that the Magpies will decide on how to proceed over the coming weeks following Neil Redfearn's shock exit.

Last week, Newcastle Under-23s manager Redfearn quit his role at the St James' Park outfit after he was reportedly unhappy with the Magpies hierarchy's decision to appoint Liam Bramley as his deputy.  


 



With the Premier League club now left looking for a new Under-23s boss in the middle of the season, the club's head of academy coaching Dawson has revealed that Redfearn left his position of his own accord, and wants the club look ahead to the future.

Dawson then disclosed that the Magpies will reassess the situation in the club's youth set-up and academy over the next few weeks and decide on how they proceed following Redfearn's departure.
 


Neil made the decision – it was his choice to leave", Dawson told the Chronicle.



We will reassess the situation and get our heads together in terms of senior staff over the next few weeks and decide how we go forward.

Dawson also insisted that the academy players' development has not been halted due to Redfearn's exit.
 


Ultimately at any football club the players are the most important thing", Dawson stated.

For our group at the Academy their development is not halted."

Dawson and Bramley will look after Newcastle reserves side for now, and it remains to be seen where the highly-rated Redfearn next ends up.   
 