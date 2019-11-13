This Is Why First Team Is Massive Jump Up – Tottenham Hotspur Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has admitted that first team football is a big step up from the academy and concedes that it took some time for him to adjust to Spurs' style of play.



The 19-year-old made his senior team debut for Tottenham in an EFL Cup game against West Ham United last season and has been a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino's squad ever since.













Skipp ended the 2018/19 campaign with 12 first team appearances to his name and has gone on to play four games for the side this season as well.



Having got a good taste of the senior team football, the teenager has admitted that he was overwhelmed by the differences between the first team and the academy, pointing out the step up in the speed and physicality in the game.





Skipp also conceded that it took a little time for him to adjust to senior team football and Tottenham's style of play, which he feels is a huge challenge in itself.







“When you first go up and see the speed compared to the academy you’re like, ‘Wow.’ It’s massively different", Skipp told The Athletic.



"The physicality of everyone is a massive jump compared to academy football.





"It takes a little bit of time to get used to and think, ‘OK, this is what it’s going to be like.’ I think that’s the biggest step up.



"Maybe not technically but the physicality, the speed of everything. Your decision-making has to be so much quicker.



“The way Spurs train and play, it’s literally like you take a touch and there will be someone pressing you.”



Having broken into Pochettino's team, Skipp will now have his eyes set on becoming a regular in the squad this season.

