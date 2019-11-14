Andrea Radrizzani Trusts Me – Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Orta believes Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani’s emphasis on scouting and sports management has helped him immensely in his work at Elland Road.



Radrizzani appointed Orta as the club’s director of football he took charge of the club and the Spaniard has been pivotal in their rise in recent seasons.













The Spaniard admits that it has been a breeze working with the Leeds chairman as the Italian understands football and what is needed to make a modern club tick on and off the pitch.



As a director of football, Orta is in charge of recruitment and he admits that his job has been made easier as the Leeds chairman understands the importance of scouting and sports management.





He is grateful towards Radrizzani for placing his faith and trust in him to run the recruitment department behind the scenes.







“I am happy to work with him”, Orta told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Radrizzani.



“He has done other jobs but he knows the game well, he loves the game.





“A president who loves the game makes you happy, is attentive to scouting and I can only thank him as he relies on me and trusts me in this department.



“He believes that the success of a club depends on scouting and sports management, which is why I can only remain grateful towards him.”



Radrizzani is keen to see Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League this season amidst talk of him considering selling a major stake in the club.

