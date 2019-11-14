XRegister
14/11/2019 - 15:09 GMT

Chelsea Had Three-Year Deal For Me – Barcelona Teenager

 




Barcelona starlet Xavier Mbuyamba has revealed that Chelsea wanted to offer him a three-year contract, but the move did not materialise due to the Blues' transfer ban.

Highly-rated Dutch centre-back Mbuyamba left MVV Maastricht in the Netherlands to join La Liga giants Barcelona's youth set-up this summer.  


 



However, it was not just the Catalan club who were interested in acquiring the services of the 17-year-old centre-back, with Premier League side Chelsea firmly alive to his talents.

Mbuyamba has revealed that the London-based club wanted to offer him a three-year deal, but the transfer was scuppered due to the side's transfer ban, that restricts them from making signings until next summer.
 


"They [Chelsea] wanted to offer me a three-year contract but the transfer ban prevented me from going there", Mbuyamba told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports.



"But there also were many other clubs that wanted me, including Barcelona."

Having moved to Barcelona in the summer, the teenager has settled well at La Masia and has his eyes set on breaking into the Blaugrana first team scene.
 


"I live at the La Masia training complex, with 80 other boys: football players, basketball players, handball players", Mbuyamba said.

"It is going well, I have found my way, I train well and I play well.

"I can play for Barca B for another three years after this season. But I hope to go to the first team as soon as possible."

Mbuyamba currently plies his trade for Barcelona's Under-19s side and played for the Blaugrana in the UEFA Youth League in October.   
 