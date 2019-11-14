Chelsea Yet To Agree New Contract With Willian

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have no agreement in place with Willian to extend his current deal despite Frank Lampard’s willingness to keep him at the club beyond next summer.



The Brazilian winger has emerged as a key player for Lampard this season and has started the last eight Premier League games for Chelsea.













But Willian is out of contract next summer and in seven weeks’ time, he will be free to hold talks over signing a pre-contract with foreign clubs.



The 31-year-old has admirers in Juventus and Barcelona and the two clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation at Stamford Bridge.





According to The Athletic, Lampard rates Willian highly and is keen to keep him as part of his squad next season as well.







But it is unclear whether the board share the same enthusiasm about the player and the two parties do not have an agreement in place for him to stay at the club beyond next summer.



Chelsea have a policy of not offering more than a one-year extension to players over 30, but Willian is believed to be keen on a longer contract.





The Brazilian feels well-settled in London and is believed to be open to staying at Chelsea beyond the end of the season.



But for the moment the club and Willian are not close to agreeing a new contract.

