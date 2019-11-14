Hopefully – Neil Lennon Comments On January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon is hopeful of strengthening his squad in the January transfer window as the Hoops eye success both in European and domestic competitions.



Although they have had stumbles, the Scottish Premiership champions have got their 2019/20 season off to a decent start, leading the league table, on course for Europa League round of 32 progression and making their way to the Scottish League Cup final.













However, with Rangers level on points in the league and the need for success in Europe, Celtic boss Lennon is hopeful of strengthening his squad further in January.



On the other hand, the 48-year-old also stressed the importance of making full use of the personnel at hand as the Hoops approach a busy schedule.





Lennon, who has set his eyes on attaining success both in European and domestic competitions, is happy with Celtic's consistency at the moment, but is open to adding new players in the winter.







"It would be great to win the [Europa League] group and we'll try to finish with as many points as possible but with the huge amount of games we have between now and the break it's imperative that we use the squad", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 9).



"It's important to give players game-time at that level so the players who haven't had a chance to play will maybe get the opportunity to play in some of these games.





"The knockout round is a long way off. Come February we'll have to gauge it then, but you have the January window and hopefully we can do a bit of business and strengthen what we have already.



"At the minute, we're in a good place with form, consistency and level of performance.



"It's not just about going deep into the Europa League, it's about winning the league and the domestic competitions we're in.



"If we can find that player to strenghten what we do within the budget then we'll endeavour to do that."



With Lennon having admitted that he is open to signing players, it remains to be seen if Celtic can get deals over the line.

