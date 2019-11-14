I Noticed Wee Buzz In The Air – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Compares Two Famous Wins

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes there are similarities between the Hoops' wins against Barcelona in 2012 and Lazio in Rome earlier this month.



Last week the Scottish champions headed to Rome to face Serie A side Lazio in their fourth Europa League group stage game on 7th Novermber and it turned out to be a historic one for Lennon's Bhoys.













James Forrest nullified Ciro Immobile's early Lazio goal before Oliver Ntcham dramatically scored the winner for Celtic in essentially what was the last action in the game to earn the side their first victory on Italian soil.



Lennon feels the Hoops have a special connection with 7th November and looked back at how the club earned an impressive 2-1 win against Barcelona in 2012 during his first tenure as the manager of the side on the exact same date.





The 48-year-old explained how he had talked about Brother Walfrid – the founder of Celtic – ahead of both games and how the Hoops fans at Lazio's Olimpico Stadium sparked the atmosphere further.







"I don't know what it is about November the seventh", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 6).



"The Barcelona game in 2012 was the night after the anniversary of the club's founding, so I don't know if that impacted on the result.





"We had a special event in St Mary's Church in the Calton on the evening before the game where we spoke about the history of the club, about Brother Walfrid and how the club was formed.



"And on the night of the game, we just felt a crackling in the atmosphere.



"Then, on the morning of the game in Rome last week, we went to the Scots College for the Mass there, and, again we spoke about what Brother Walfrid brought to the club, which was built on faith, hope and love.



"All those little factors were, for me, synonymous with the idea that there's something brewing here.



"I went to the Vatican that day, and to the Colosseum, and I saw Celtic fans sprinkled around the city, and you start to notice the wee buzz in the air.



"Then you walk into the stadium and you see that green and white bank behind the goal.



"From there, you're thinking – come on, you've got to get a taste of this, boys. You've got to want to play here."



Sitting on top of their Europa League group, Lennon will have his fingers crossed for more memorable Celtic European nights this season.

