I’d Tell Him To Go – Former Premier League Star On Potential Move For West Ham Midfielder

Former Premier League star Liam Ridgewell believes West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere could rekindle his career in the MLS if he decides to make the move to the United States.



The midfielder’s current deal at West Ham lasts until 2021k, but he has been a peripheral figure at the London Stadium thus far.













The 27-year-old has made just six league appearances for West Ham this season and has not been part of the matchday squads in the last three games for the Hammers.



It has been claimed that Wilshere is considering making a move to the MLS and Ridgewell believes the midfielder would enjoy playing in the United States.





The 35-year-old spent five years at the Portland Timbers and believes the MLS has grown as a league since David Beckham moved to the United States in the previous decade.







He feels Wilshere would find the MLS refreshing and he would be able to put his injury problems behind him, while enjoying a different league.



Ridgewell told The Athletic: “Ever since David Beckham played for LA Galaxy everyone has looked at MLS in a different light.





“Most players don’t take the step to go to MLS because they’re either scared or not sure. But with it gaining a lot of coverage now, there is definitely a lot of interest in the league.



“So I can definitely see Jack going out there. He had all his injuries at Arsenal and since he’s been at West Ham it hasn’t really worked out.



“I think Jack would find going to America very refreshing and I think his injury problems would go because he wouldn’t be worried about it and it wouldn’t be playing up in his mind all the time.



“He’s a prime example where, if he had the opportunity to go, I would definitely tell him to go and do it.”



It remains to be seen whether Wilshere decides to remain at West Ham until the end of his contract or looks to move on.

