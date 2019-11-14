It Was Great – Celtic Star On Being Coached By Club Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has expressed his delight at having been coached and mentored by Hoops legend Tommy Burns during his early days at the club.



The Scotsman made his first team debut for the Scottish Premiership champions in July 2014 under the management of Bhoys' then boss Ronny Deila.













However, McGregor's journey at Celtic Park began another 13 years before that when he joined the side's academy at the age of just eight.



Born in Glasgow, joining the Scottish giants at such a tender age was thrilling for the midfielder, but it went to the next level when he realised that it was Celtic legend Burns, who was then handling the youth development, who was there to sign him.





Burns took young McGregor, who is delighted to have been coached by the Celtic Park great, under his wing and went on to mentor the player, backing and trusting him to break into Celtic's first team.







"Everyone at the club still regards Tommy [Burns] as one of the biggest legends of the club", McGregor told the Celtic View (page 23).



"And for me, in terms of being a youth player at Celtic, to have been coached by him and mentored by him is great because you can only learn off someone like that.





"The Celtic fans regard him so highly and it was nice to know that he was putting faith in me to try and become the next one to come through the Academy and get to the first team.



"I remember coming in with my Mum and Dad and although I was really young, I still thought about the magnitude of myself, and to try and progress as much as I possibly could at Celtic, to become a professional player.



"So it's nice to reflect on things like that, and that I've managed to come so far."



Burns, who passed away in 2008, won six league titles with Celtic, along with five Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

