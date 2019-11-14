Italian Club Hold An Interest But Naming No Names – Agent of Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has claimed that an Italian club are interested in signing the Spaniard, but concedes that it will be hard to convince Arsenal to sell him.



The 24-year-old has been at Arsenal since he left the Barcelona academy in 2011 and is firmly established as one of the key players in their squad.













Bellerin recently returned to the team following a long layoff due to a serious knee injury and has been finding his way back into the team.



Albert Botines, his agent, insisted that the Spaniard is completely focused on his game at Arsenal and is close to getting back to his peak fitness on the pitch.





He also claimed that a top Italian club are indeed interested in signing Bellerin, but stressed that it would be tough to snare Bellerin away from Arsenal due to his long contract.







“At the moment he is focused on the team’s goals”, the Spaniard’s agent told Sky Italia.



“He is returning from a serious injury and is gradually returning to his level.





“He likes Italy and the interest of an Italian club has been there, but I can’t reveal their name.



“He has a long contract and it won’t be easy to take him from Arsenal.”



Bellerin signed a seven-year contract with Arsenal in 2016, which should theoretically keep him at the club until 2023.

