It’s November – Liverpool Star Out On Loan Not Willing To Be Drawn On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Loris Karius has explained that his current focus lies on performing well for Besitkas and insisted that a decision regarding his future will be made only in the summer.



Having failed to convince Reds manager Jurgen Klopp of his qualities, Karius joined Turkish top flight club Besiktas on a two-year loan in the summer of 2018.













During his one and a half years with the Black Eagles, it has been repeatedly suggested that the club are not happy with the goalkeeper's performances and want to cut-short his loan deal.



However, despite the troubles and his loan contract nearing an end, Karius has made it clear that he is focused on his own game, as well as performing for Besiktas.





Contracted with Liverpool until the summer of 2021, the German pointed out that there is still a long way for the season to run and insisted that a decision regarding his future will be made when the time comes.







“We are now in November and I am focusing on my game", Karius was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sozcu.



"The season lasts until May. Until the end of the season, I will focus on my game.





"When the time comes we will sit at the table and make the best plan."



Karius has made 14 appearances for Besiktas across all competitions so far this season, keeping five clean sheets, out of which four have come in their last five league games.

