Jack Ross Strong Contender For Hibernian Job

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is one of the leading candidates to become the next Hibernian manager, according to the Sun.



Hibernian have been on the lookout for a new manager since they parted ways with Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month, following a run of only one win from their opening eleven league games.













The Scottish Premiership outfit have spread their net far and wide for a new manager and even former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher was linked with the job.



Former Sunderland boss Ross has been on their radar as well and it is claimed he is a strong contender to become the next manager at Hibernian.





The 43-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked at Sunderland last month, with the club sixth in League One.







But Hibernian are also meeting other prospective candidates and Ross is still not guaranteed to get the job.



The Scottish outfit conducted talks with another managerial hopeful on Wednesday night in their pursuit of a new figurehead.





Hibernian returned to some good form at the weekend when they beat St. Johnstone 4-1 away from home.

