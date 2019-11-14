XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/11/2019 - 14:47 GMT

My Advice – Representative of Alfredo Morelos Addresses Interested Clubs

 




A representative of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has advised clubs to move early for the Colombian before his value skyrockets.

Morelos has been in brilliant goalscoring form this season and has netted 22 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.  


 



The Colombian is leading Rangers’ bid to end Celtic’s domination in Scotland and his goals have also placed the Glasgow giants in a good position to qualify for the Europe League round of 32.

But Theofilos Karasavvidis, a representative of the player agency World in Motion, who look after Morelos’ interests, insisted that the striker has always been a prolific goalscorer.
 


He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He is a player who has always been scoring a lot since he arrived in Europe.



“He doesn’t always play like that, but he is a goalscoring machine.”

Karasavvidis insisted that clubs looking for a top striker must watch Morelos and make a move for him before his transfer price skyrockets.
 


“He is a player worth following, whoever wants a striker must come and see him.

“Now I can’t tell [who wanted him last summer].

“He does not have a really high value, but my advice would be to take him before his name is on everyone’s lips.”

Rangers have ruled out selling the striker in the January transfer window with Steven Gerrard insisting on keeping him.

However, the Gers may still be tested with bids for Morelos when the window opens again in the new year.   
 