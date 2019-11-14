XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/11/2019 - 10:33 GMT

No Complaints At Chelsea Over 33-Year-Old’s Attitude

 




Chelsea do not have any complaints about Olivier Giroud’s attitude and he has been further assured about Frank Lampard about his place in the squad.

Giroud has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea this season as Lampard has put his trust in Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.  


 



The striker has been left frustrated by his lack of game time and is worried about missing out on a place in the France squad for next summer’s European Championship.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Giroud recently spoke to Lampard and received further assurances from the Chelsea manager about his place in the squad.
 


The 33-year-old striker has said little about leaving Chelsea, but has indicated that he could have a decision to make in the January transfer window.



Chelsea are yet to take a decision on the striker’s future and the club also do not have any concerns over his attitude.

Giroud has remained professional during training and has not created any problems behind the scenes.
 


But if he does not play more, Giroud could assess his options and already has interest from Inter.   
 