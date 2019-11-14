Olivier Giroud Is Frustrated But This Is Why He’s Good Person – Kurt Zouma

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has conceded that Olivier Giroud is frustrated at not getting enough game time this season with the Blues, but insisted that he has remains a complete professional behind the scenes.



The 33-year-old striker has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea this season as Frank Lampard has preferred to use Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him.













Giroud has indicated that he could have a decision to make over his future in January if his situation does not improve by then.



Zouma admitted that the striker is feeling frustrated, as any other player would, due to his lack of game time on the pitch, but insisted that the Frenchman has been calm about it behind the scenes.





The defender insisted that his team-mate has been completely professional in training and behind the scenes and has not shied away from giving advice to Abraham and Batshuayi.







The Chelsea star told French broadcaster Canal+: “He is frustrated, he wants to play more, like any other player and he wants to be on the pitch, but he is taking everything calmly.



“He is a professional, he works hard in training.





“I have a lot of respect for the player he is. As someone in the dressing room, he gives advice to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.



“He wants the best for the team and that is why he is a good person.”



Giroud is expected to take a call on his future in the coming weeks and Inter are interested in signing him in January.

