This Is What I Thought When Olivier Ntcham Had Chance At Lazio – Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that he was confident that Hoops star Oliver Ntcham would score from his last-minute chance against Lazio last week.



The Scottish Premiership side impressively registered their first-ever victory in Italy last week, handing Serie A club Lazio a 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.













While the start of the game did no go as planned for Celtic after Ciro Immobile gave the Eagles an early advantage, in-form winger James Forrest stepped up to level matters for the Bhoys before half-time.



However, Celtic's winner came from almost the last kick of the game after Ntcham got on the end of a through ball from Odsonne Edouard, who Lennon feels was outstanding and deserved a goal, and chipped it past Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and into the net.





It was a moment when many Hoops fans would have held their breath, but not for Lennon, who was confident that Ntcham would find the back of the net.







"I knew he would score", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 6).



"It was a great ball from Odsonne, who was outstanding, just breathtaking at times, and he deserved a goal for his play.





"And I just fancied Ollie [Ntcham]. I knew he'd dink it and we needed him because they were trying to force the issue and we just needed some fresh legs on.



"So not only did the starting 11 play well, but the substitutes made a huge contribution, and to win there and in the manner that we did is just spectacular."



Ntcham came on for Ryan Christie on the night and the subsitution turned out to be an inspired one from Lennon.

