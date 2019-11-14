We Have Ideas But Little Faith – Leeds Director of Football Comments On January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Orta has indicated that Leeds United are unlikely to sign players in the January transfer window and stressed the difficulties of bringing in new signings in the winter.



Leeds were active during the summer and most of their signings have made an impact on the pitch this season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.













Their transfer kitty for January is not expected to be substantial, but some fans have insisted that Leeds should sign players in order to give themselves a better chance of promotion with a strong squad.



But it seems the club are preparing to have a quiet January window, and Orta insisted that the club's conservative line in terms of spending will continue.





The Leeds director of football laid out the problems of signing new players in the middle of the season and while the club are looking at options, he is not too keen on doing business in January.







Orta also claimed that only a quarter of January signings actually go on to become a success for their buying clubs.



“We took a conservative line in the summer, we will do the same in the winter as well”, the Spaniard told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





“The new players need time [to settle], in January there were very few options and there is a certain type of matrix.



“We need to be intelligent, I can say that it will be a quiet market for Leeds.



“We have information and ideas, but I have little faith in the winter market.



“Only 25 per cent of winter signings are successful, it is incredible.”



It remains to be seen if injuries might force Leeds into the market, combined with how the Whites might react if one or more of the players they have on loan are recalled by their parent club.

